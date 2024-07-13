Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Sells 321 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lessened its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Trading Up 2.0 %

Marvell Technology stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,190,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,277,736. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.29. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $85.76. The stock has a market cap of $63.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -21.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $356,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,774,586.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $356,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,774,586.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 838,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,892,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,357,740. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.