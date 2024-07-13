Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Sells 377 Shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GTEK)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lowered its position in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GTEK – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 13,972 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,087,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 264,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after buying an additional 79,318 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $12,835,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GTEK traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.69. 13,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,619. The firm has a market cap of $187.21 million, a PE ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.43. Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.82 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.78.

Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (GTEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in potentially growing technology companies that are believed to drive tech innovation around the world. GTEK was launched on Sep 14, 2021 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GTEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.