REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) Shares Bought by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,443 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.36% of REX American Resources worth $3,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in REX American Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in REX American Resources by 163.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in REX American Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in REX American Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in REX American Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other REX American Resources news, Director Lee Fisher sold 4,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $246,104.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,576.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

REX American Resources Price Performance

Shares of REX stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.61. The company had a trading volume of 135,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,039. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.68 million, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.96. REX American Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.62 and a fifty-two week high of $60.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.71 and its 200 day moving average is $48.47.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The energy company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $161.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.00 million. REX American Resources had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Equities analysts forecast that REX American Resources Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on REX. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of REX American Resources in a report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of REX American Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

REX American Resources Profile

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, ethanol, distillers corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

