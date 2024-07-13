Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Tops $0.0016 on Exchanges

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 13th. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $870,555.05 and $72.79 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 10.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00012269 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00009390 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001074 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,705.20 or 1.00002674 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00012049 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007112 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00067492 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00156249 USD and is up 12.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $606.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

