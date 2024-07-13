Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Trading Up 7.6% Over Last Week

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 13th. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $870,555.05 and $33.50 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00012464 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00009505 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001089 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,582.72 or 0.99939915 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00012167 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007252 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00068598 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00156249 USD and is up 12.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $606.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.