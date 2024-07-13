Roadzen, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDZN) Short Interest Update

Roadzen, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDZNGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 99,700 shares, a growth of 441.8% from the June 15th total of 18,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ RDZN traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.15. The stock had a trading volume of 408,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,301,185. Roadzen has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.72.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Roadzen in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Roadzen, Inc, an insurtech company, provides various insurance products in the United States and internationally. It offers insurance as a service platform, including Via, which enables fleets, carmakers, and insurers to inspect a vehicle using computer vision; Global Distribution Network that enables the configuration, customer quote, payment, and administration of any insurance policy with any insurance carrier as the underwriter; xClaim, which enables digital, touchless, and real-time resolution of claims; StrandD, a digital, real-time dispatch, and tracking for roadside assistance and first notice of loss during accident claims; Good Driving that enables insurers and fleets to recognize drivers, train drivers, and build usage based insurance programs; and Drivebuddy AI, which provides driver-assistance capabilities.

