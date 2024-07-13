Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Purchased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1,240.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,915,000 after purchasing an additional 54,758 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 11.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 12,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 28,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 3.3 %

NYSE ROK traded up $9.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $283.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,100,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,435. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $264.83 and its 200 day moving average is $279.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.00 and a fifty-two week high of $348.52. The company has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.71.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $127,617.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,696. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total transaction of $133,995.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,554.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $127,617.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,199 shares of company stock valued at $572,750. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

