Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Price Target to C$73.00

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$79.00 to C$73.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CCA. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$63.00 to C$60.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TD Securities cut their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$90.00 to C$80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$77.00 to C$73.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$68.00 to C$64.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cogeco Communications presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$67.69.

Cogeco Communications stock opened at C$53.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$53.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$57.49. Cogeco Communications has a twelve month low of C$50.78 and a twelve month high of C$72.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.84.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported C$2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.88 by C$0.33. The firm had revenue of C$730.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$735.00 million. Cogeco Communications had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 11.41%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cogeco Communications will post 8.341791 earnings per share for the current year.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

