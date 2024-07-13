Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for AT&T (NYSE:T)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $18.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. BNP Paribas raised AT&T from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.85.

T opened at $18.81 on Wednesday. AT&T has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $19.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average of $17.33. The firm has a market cap of $134.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.58.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 624,994,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,999,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588,539 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in AT&T by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,484,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,328,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014,873 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,118,288,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,589,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $848,888,000 after buying an additional 798,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,377,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $794,978,000 after buying an additional 1,137,792 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

