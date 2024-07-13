Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Bought by Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Royal Caribbean Cruises comprises 1.8% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $3,015,152.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,576,853.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 49,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.67, for a total transaction of $7,258,718.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,695 shares in the company, valued at $7,338,460.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $3,015,152.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,576,853.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,884 shares of company stock worth $22,052,985. Corporate insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on RCL. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RCL

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded up $3.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $166.40. 2,062,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,927,124. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $78.35 and a fifty-two week high of $166.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.62.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.