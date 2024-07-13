Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $141.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Royal Gold traded as high as $135.55 and last traded at $133.92, with a volume of 15555 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $133.09.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RGLD. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Royal Gold to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.75.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RGLD

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Gold

In related news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.73, for a total value of $196,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,033.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RGLD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 224.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 609,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,276,000 after acquiring an additional 422,026 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Royal Gold by 6.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,595,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,807,000 after purchasing an additional 292,357 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,696,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 12,032.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 183,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,219,000 after acquiring an additional 182,171 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter worth $20,675,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 38.12%. The firm had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.20%.

About Royal Gold

(Get Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.