Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) PT Raised to $170.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $168.00 to $170.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Royal Gold from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Royal Gold from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $152.75.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Royal Gold

Royal Gold Price Performance

Royal Gold stock opened at $136.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.36 and its 200 day moving average is $119.98. Royal Gold has a one year low of $100.55 and a one year high of $136.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 38.12%. The firm had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.20%.

Insider Transactions at Royal Gold

In other Royal Gold news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 1,500 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.73, for a total transaction of $196,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,033.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Royal Gold

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 52,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,360,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 193,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,408,000 after acquiring an additional 35,458 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,239,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the first quarter worth $3,315,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth $2,238,000. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Gold

(Get Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.