Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Royale Energy Price Performance

ROYL stock remained flat at $0.04 during trading hours on Friday. 2,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,353. Royale Energy has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04.

Royale Energy (OTCMKTS:ROYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter.

Royale Energy Company Profile

Royale Energy, Inc acquires, explores for, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its principal operations are located in the Sacramento Basin and San Joaquin Basin in California, as well as in Utah, Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Colorado. Royale Energy, Inc was incorporated in 1986 and is based in El Cajon, California.

