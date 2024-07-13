RTC Group (LON:RTC) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $104.61

Shares of RTC Group plc (LON:RTC – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 104.61 ($1.34) and traded as high as GBX 124 ($1.59). RTC Group shares last traded at GBX 117.50 ($1.51), with a volume of 3,026 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.87 million, a PE ratio of 884.62 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 105.89 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 85.12.

RTC Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides recruitment services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Middle East. It offers technical recruitment solutions to the general engineering, manufacturing, transport, build environment, infrastructure, commercial disciplines, sales and technical sales, scientific, chemical, energy and utilities, and defense and aerospace sectors; technical and engineering workforce solutions, such as recruitment, training, account management, contingent labor, and fleet provision to the rail, energy, construction, highways, and transportation sectors; and contract and permanent staffing solutions.

