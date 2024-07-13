Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 71.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,384 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,307,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,809,000 after buying an additional 216,137 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 793,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,305,000 after buying an additional 11,490 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 755,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,385,000 after acquiring an additional 52,301 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 611,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,356,000 after acquiring an additional 192,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $57,580,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In related news, Director Christine Pantoya sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total transaction of $157,956.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,839.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Christine Pantoya sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total value of $157,956.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,839.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed acquired 13,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.40 per share, with a total value of $1,468,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 819,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,156,815.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Up 0.7 %

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:RHP traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.14. 369,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,652. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.27. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.86 and a fifty-two week high of $122.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RHP

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

(Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.