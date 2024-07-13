Saga Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $123.25 Million (SAGA)

Saga (SAGA) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 13th. During the last seven days, Saga has traded up 34.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Saga token can now be purchased for about $1.27 or 0.00002159 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Saga has a market cap of $123.25 million and approximately $40.23 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Saga

Saga launched on March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,019,468,169 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,105,882 tokens. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__. The official website for Saga is www.saga.xyz.

Saga Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,019,173,946 with 96,998,490 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 1.33203817 USD and is down -1.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $33,309,681.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saga directly using U.S. dollars.

