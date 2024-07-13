SALT Price Reaches $0.0243 (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. One SALT token can currently be bought for $0.0243 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. SALT has a market cap of $2.92 million and approximately $10,558.08 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded 51.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SALT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00012529 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00009450 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001108 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,528.90 or 0.99985771 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00012148 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00007209 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00068449 BTC.

About SALT

SALT is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02444898 USD and is up 1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $6,539.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.