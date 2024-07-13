Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Separately, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Sanmina Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SANM stock opened at $70.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.20. Sanmina has a twelve month low of $43.40 and a twelve month high of $71.45.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Sanmina’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sanmina will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total transaction of $230,837.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,463,504.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 7,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total value of $466,118.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,548,575.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total transaction of $230,837.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,463,504.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 19.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 256,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,935,000 after acquiring an additional 41,216 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Sanmina by 36.0% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,052 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sanmina by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,977,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $378,762,000 after buying an additional 33,635 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 542,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,862,000 after buying an additional 55,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

