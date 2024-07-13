SATS (1000SATS) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $80.24 Million

SATS (1000SATS) traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. One SATS token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, SATS has traded 43.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. SATS has a total market cap of $398.58 million and approximately $80.24 million worth of SATS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SATS alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

SATS Token Profile

SATS’s total supply is 2,100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for SATS is unisat.io/brc20/sats.

SATS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SATS (1000SATS) is a cryptocurrency . SATS has a current supply of 2,100,000,000,000. The last known price of SATS is 0.00019535 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $77,708,320.65 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SATS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SATS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SATS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SATS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.