SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) & Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP) Financial Review

SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) and Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares SBI and Gryphon Digital Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SBI 7.21% 4.79% 0.35% Gryphon Digital Mining N/A N/A -168.77%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.2% of Gryphon Digital Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Gryphon Digital Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SBI 0 0 0 0 N/A Gryphon Digital Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SBI and Gryphon Digital Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SBI and Gryphon Digital Mining’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SBI $8.39 billion 0.83 $601.98 million $1.98 12.84 Gryphon Digital Mining $6.84 million 6.37 -$11.58 million N/A N/A

SBI has higher revenue and earnings than Gryphon Digital Mining.

Risk and Volatility

SBI has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gryphon Digital Mining has a beta of 2.46, suggesting that its share price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SBI beats Gryphon Digital Mining on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SBI

SBI Holdings, Inc. engages in the online securities and investment businesses. It operates through five business segments: Financial Services Business, Asset Management Business, Investment Business, Crypto-Asset Business, and Non-financial Business segments. The Financial Services Business segment consists of a range of finance-related business, including securities brokerage business; banking services business; and life, property, and casualty insurance business. The Asset Management Business segment includes setting, solicitation, and management of investment trust; investment advice; and financial products information. The Investment Business segment includes fund management and investment in Internet technology, fintech, blockchain, finance, and biotechnology-related venture companies; private equity; and funds management businesses. The Crypto-asset Business segment provides crypto-asset exchange and trading services. The Non-Financial Business segment consists of biotechnology; development and distribution of pharmaceutical products, health foods, and cosmetics with 5-aminolevulinic acid; research and development of antibody drugs and nucleic acid medicine in the field of cancer and immunology; the digitization of medical and health information; provision of solutions and services that promote the use of medical big data, medical finance; business working on advanced fields related to Web 3.0; and renewable energy business. The company is also involved in the real estate secured loans, online mobile game, and e-sports related businesses. In addition, it operates and develops cybersecurity systems; exports used cars; offers back-office support services; and develops, operates, manages, and invests in real estate properties. The company was formerly known as Softbank Investment Corporation and changed its name to SBI Holdings, Inc. in July 2005. SBI Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Gryphon Digital Mining

Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. operates as a bitcoin mining company in the United States. It operates mining computers and ESG-led mining. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

