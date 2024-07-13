Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Susquehanna

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $77.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 50.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SLB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.18.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SLB

Schlumberger Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $46.42 on Thursday. Schlumberger has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $62.12. The stock has a market cap of $66.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.24 and its 200-day moving average is $49.21.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Schlumberger news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at $977,956.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Schlumberger news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at $977,956.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $1,838,647.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,686.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,158 shares of company stock worth $5,099,893. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schlumberger

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 204.2% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 297.9% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

(Get Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.