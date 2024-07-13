Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Scholar Rock from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

Shares of SRRK stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 6.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average of $13.73. Scholar Rock has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $21.17.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.11). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Scholar Rock will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 9,458 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $84,932.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,631.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 9,458 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $84,932.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,631.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Junlin Ho sold 4,695 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $42,161.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 204,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,602.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,468 shares of company stock worth $147,883. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 41,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,664,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 479.2% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

