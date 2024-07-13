Schroder Japan Trust (LON:SJG) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $257.56

Schroder Japan Trust (LON:SJG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 257.56 ($3.30) and traded as high as GBX 264.56 ($3.39). Schroder Japan Trust shares last traded at GBX 264 ($3.38), with a volume of 76,634 shares changing hands.

Schroder Japan Trust Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £312.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 676.92 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 257.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 250.77.

Schroder Japan Trust Company Profile

Schroder Japan Trust plc formerly known as Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

