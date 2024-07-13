Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is LPF Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

LPF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 3.3% of LPF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. LPF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 14,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,708,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 59,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,220,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296,988. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $80.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.74.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

