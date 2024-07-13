Sciencast Management LP Acquires Shares of 13,619 Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,488,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,249 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $300,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 223,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the period. WBI Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 122,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 60,271 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OGN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Organon & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Organon & Co. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:OGN traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.30. 1,962,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,736. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.35, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.85. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $24.08.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 360.57% and a net margin of 16.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

