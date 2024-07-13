Sciencast Management LP Invests $233,000 in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,529 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,438,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,135,000 after purchasing an additional 29,723 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 832,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,281,000 after acquiring an additional 8,395 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in CSG Systems International by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 508,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,070,000 after acquiring an additional 24,385 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 3.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 46,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on CSG Systems International from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CSG Systems International from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

CSG Systems International Stock Performance

CSG Systems International stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.22. 180,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,475. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a one year low of $39.56 and a one year high of $69.35. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $270.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.66 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 28.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

CSG Systems International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

