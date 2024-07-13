Sciencast Management LP Invests $484,000 in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,120 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WSO. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 185,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,188,000 after acquiring an additional 62,593 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,168,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Watsco by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,287,000 after buying an additional 28,047 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $751,000. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Price Performance

Shares of WSO stock traded up $2.95 on Friday, reaching $492.60. The company had a trading volume of 264,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,340. The business’s 50-day moving average is $476.80 and its 200 day moving average is $433.74. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $337.58 and a one year high of $502.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 0.88.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.09). Watsco had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.70 per share. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on WSO shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $404.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total value of $366,759.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total transaction of $2,487,830.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total transaction of $366,759.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $838,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

