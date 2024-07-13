Sciencast Management LP Purchases New Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 396,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $108,669,000 after acquiring an additional 40,406 shares in the last quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC now owns 48,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,421,000 after acquiring an additional 15,608 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 58,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $310,866,000 after purchasing an additional 90,581 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALGN stock traded down $13.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $242.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,030,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,992. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.34 and a twelve month high of $413.20. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.43.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $997.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.97 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ALGN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $344.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $370.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Align Technology from $333.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Align Technology from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $346.50.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

