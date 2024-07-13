Sciencast Management LP Purchases Shares of 11,804 Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 64.0% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 10,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Bloom Energy from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

In related news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 8,963 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $88,375.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,003 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,509.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 40,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $478,536.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,742,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,717,977.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 8,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $88,375.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,509.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,385 shares of company stock worth $943,038 over the last 90 days. 8.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bloom Energy Trading Up 4.5 %

BE traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.97. 5,274,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,052,457. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $18.76.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $235.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.06 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 22.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Further Reading

