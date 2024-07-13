Sciencast Management LP Takes $216,000 Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,588 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPH. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 29,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Up 1.9 %

TPH stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,090,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,689. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $24.18 and a one year high of $41.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $918.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.77 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tri Pointe Homes

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 56,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $2,250,235.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,816 shares in the company, valued at $26,963,520.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile



Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

