Sciencast Management LP Takes $278,000 Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Alcoa by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,312,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,423 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 202.2% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,491,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,399,000 after acquiring an additional 997,912 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in Alcoa by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,351,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,675,000 after purchasing an additional 154,403 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth $45,730,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,325,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,074,000 after purchasing an additional 91,242 shares during the period.

Alcoa Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AA traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.95. 4,871,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,124,391. Alcoa Co. has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $45.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.19). Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on AA. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Alcoa from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Alcoa from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alcoa has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.45.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

