Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Shares Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management raised its position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) by 118.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,839,185 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 995,978 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $131,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $471,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,397 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 13,531 shares during the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP grew its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 634.5% during the 1st quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 521,498 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,313,000 after buying an additional 450,498 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 16.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,467 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:STNG opened at $76.41 on Friday. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.34 and a 12-month high of $84.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.16.

Scorpio Tankers Dividend Announcement

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $389.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.46 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 42.12%. On average, research analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is 14.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.67.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

