Seele-N (SEELE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $9.64 Million

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 13th. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $9.64 million and $23.02 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seele-N token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Seele-N has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Seele-N alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00012279 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00009417 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001076 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,736.04 or 1.00140046 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00012052 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007120 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00067674 BTC.

Seele-N Profile

SEELE is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00041211 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.