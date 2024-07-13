Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 90.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,470 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,358 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.06% of Sensata Technologies worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 761.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 17,818.8% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2,375.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

Insider Activity at Sensata Technologies

In other news, Director Ali John Mirshekari acquired 73,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.17 per share, with a total value of $2,864,776.29. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 73,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,864,776.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sensata Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of ST stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.70. 2,476,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,824,274. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12-month low of $30.56 and a 12-month high of $47.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -369.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.26.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.51 million. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.58% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -436.32%.

Sensata Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.