Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd.

Service Properties Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -98.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Service Properties Trust to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.2%.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Service Properties Trust Price Performance

Service Properties Trust stock opened at $5.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.54. Service Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $9.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SVC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Service Properties Trust from $7.50 to $5.75 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. B. Riley dropped their price target on Service Properties Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Service Properties Trust

About Service Properties Trust

(Get Free Report)

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.