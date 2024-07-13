Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) Short Interest Up 89.7% in June

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 86,500 shares, an increase of 89.7% from the June 15th total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SEVN shares. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Seven Hills Realty Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

Seven Hills Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

SEVN traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.35. The stock had a trading volume of 79,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,788. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $14.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.49%. Seven Hills Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 95.97%.

Institutional Trading of Seven Hills Realty Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Matisse Capital grew its stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 142,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 75,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $434,000.

About Seven Hills Realty Trust

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

Featured Stories

