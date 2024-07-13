SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 1,341,352 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 516.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,601,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,341,352 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $6,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 140,560.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sirius XM

In other news, Director Kristina Salen sold 12,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $32,546.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 169,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,203.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Price Performance

NASDAQ:SIRI traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,678,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,093,248. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $7.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.88.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.17%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0266 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised Sirius XM from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4.25 to $3.25 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $3.30 to $2.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.05 to $4.90 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sirius XM

About Sirius XM

(Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.