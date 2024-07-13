SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 14,229 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 52.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,532 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,229 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $6,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 483.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock traded up $1.77 on Friday, hitting $171.77. 565,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,849. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.70. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $124.82 and a 52 week high of $173.61. The company has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.72. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $598.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.28 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CHKP shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.18.

Read Our Latest Report on CHKP

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.