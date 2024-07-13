SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 246,869 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 321.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,869 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of ONEOK worth $25,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,237,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,757,405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525,010 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,408,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $871,341,000 after buying an additional 2,153,295 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in ONEOK by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,754,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,055,000 after buying an additional 85,736 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,948,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,705,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,059,000 after acquiring an additional 825,464 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on OKE. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

ONEOK Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE OKE traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.66. 2,202,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,068,746. The firm has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.58 and a 1-year high of $84.84.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.09%.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Articles

