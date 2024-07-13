SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 74.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 511,229 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,764 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.09% of SEA worth $27,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of SEA by 121.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 613 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of SEA by 91.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of SEA by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 788 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of SEA by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 843 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SEA by 78.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. 59.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SE traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $73.83. 2,650,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,626,026. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $76.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,476.60 and a beta of 1.51.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.40). SEA had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of SEA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

