SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 60,270 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 610.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,270 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $6,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 657.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in BioNTech by 121.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Stock Performance

Shares of BNTX traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.95. 848,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,109. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.90 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 11.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioNTech SE has a 12-month low of $78.02 and a 12-month high of $125.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $203.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.96 million. BioNTech had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 0.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on BioNTech from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.70.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

