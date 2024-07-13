SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 61,309 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 639.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,309 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $7,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Okta by 234.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Okta in the 1st quarter valued at $709,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Okta by 1,618.6% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 11,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 1,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $135,008.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 60,430 shares of company stock worth $5,619,337 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Okta from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OKTA

Okta Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of Okta stock traded up $2.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,603,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,683. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.53 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.44. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $114.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.33 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta Profile

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.