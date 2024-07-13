SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 141.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 290,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,366 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $19,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter worth about $11,366,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 49.8% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 597.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

VGK stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,223,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,320. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.35. The company has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $55.06 and a 1-year high of $70.68.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

