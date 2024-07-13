SG Americas Securities LLC Has $16.83 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,933 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.43% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $16,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 10,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 51,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,344,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,034,202. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $72.88 and a one year high of $92.85.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

