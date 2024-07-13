SG Americas Securities LLC Has $23.64 Million Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 59,174 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $23,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 102.1% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,810,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,402,420. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.02. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $98.65 and a fifty-two week high of $174.08. The company has a market cap of $58.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.86.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

