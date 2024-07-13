SG Americas Securities LLC Has $5.88 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Innealta Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 17,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of IJR traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,824,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,758,455. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $112.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.73. The company has a market capitalization of $80.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

