SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 279.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,077 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $6,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 11.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 76,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 7,886 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 12.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 96,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 10,711 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 9.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Corteva by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,346,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,161,709,000 after buying an additional 1,941,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Corteva from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Corteva from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of CTVA stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.10. 2,495,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,866,087. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.16 and a 200 day moving average of $53.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $58.76. The company has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a PE ratio of 67.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.77.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Corteva had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,243.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,269,713.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $687,391.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,491.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,243.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,269,713.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,556 shares of company stock worth $4,795,016 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

