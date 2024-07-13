SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $8.46 Million in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 163,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,458,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI India ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 25,969.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 602,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,431,000 after purchasing an additional 600,662 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Channing Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,203,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 45,512.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 11,378 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 79,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

INDA traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $57.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,727,035 shares. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $38.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.