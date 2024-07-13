SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 44,678 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 1,246.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,263 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,678 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $8,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in First Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total transaction of $4,409,049.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,419,797.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total value of $4,409,049.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,419,797.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Caroline Stockdale sold 12,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,543,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,515,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,153 shares of company stock valued at $12,540,428 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $233.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,641,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,699,206. The business’s 50-day moving average is $242.11 and its 200-day moving average is $189.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $306.77.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. First Solar had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $794.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FSLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $224.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of First Solar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.92.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

