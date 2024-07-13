SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 479.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,036 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $7,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $506,526,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,920,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,541,290,000 after buying an additional 3,046,630 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,951,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,288,000 after buying an additional 2,560,597 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,171,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,708,000 after buying an additional 1,478,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $58,843,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.35.

Realty Income Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of O traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.75. 5,273,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,659,165. The stock has a market cap of $48.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.89. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 292.59%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Further Reading

